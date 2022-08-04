the world of sports It has grown enormously in gaming, with many well-known teams around the world and also entrepreneurs willing to invest in the business. However, this sector is not without controversy, and now, the owner of a popular brand, has been charged by the police due to a serious crime with substances.

Bernard “Bren” Chongan app entrepreneur and team owner Bren Esportshas been accused by Philippine authorities of being part of a P1.87 billion ($33 million US) drug bust in Manila.

The National Bureau of Investigation has launched a hunt after it was discovered that Chong was one of the owners of a shipping company accused of trying to import “shabu” (methamphetamine) through the international container port of Manila in 2019.

Bren Esports is a major Philippine esports organization that has professional teams participating in Overwatch, League of Legends Y Counter Strike . Founded in 2017, it has won 34 tournaments in its various games and has a huge following on social media. And now with this controversy, the reputation of the players would also be at risk.

Here is the answer from Chong:

Hello Twitter, as some of you may know, several news articles have been written over the past few hours regarding my alleged involvement in a case in my home country of the Philippines. I am writing this Twitter thread to categorically deny these claims that may destroy the good name I have cherished for so many years. Some of you may only know me as part of the Esports community, but I’m actually a much broader person than that, I’m an investor and an entrepreneur. I invest in companies/startups that I think have great potential or I start my own. I invest in people who have great ideas, and even more so, in people who I see as good and talented.

So far an arrest warrant has been issued against Chong for “crime of illegal drugs” under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. The head of international operations divisions of NBI, Joey Moranmentions that you should accept the charges to make the process a little easier.

Via: Kotaku