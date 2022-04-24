In recent days, towards the end of the election campaign, the current president of France Emmanuel Macron has focused on eSportssaying he wants to see at Olympics in 2024 the CS: GO Majors, League of Legends World Championships and the DOTA 2 International.

Macron explained that he intends to promote the culture of gaming in France by calling the nation he leads “THE country for video games “a vision that will come true if he is re-elected, currently finding himself head-to-head with right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen.

“Finally, I don’t want to forget about eSports, another French field of excellence with teams like Team Vitality or Karmine Corp. On this we have a historic opportunity: the 2024 Olympic Games. It is up to us to establish a link between the Olympics in both worlds, presenting the biggest eSports events in the world ”.

Last year the president did not hide his support for the French team that won the League of Legends European championship, Karmine Corp, and certainly this is an electoral strategy too, but we will see what the future intentions of Macron and if he will respect the commitment made, in case of re-election.

Source: AFK Gaming