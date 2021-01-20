Throughout the past decade, eSports has significantly grown across the globe. To date, the worldwide market worth of the competitive gaming industry is forecast to reach $1.1 billion in 2020. Should this be achieved, then it will represent year-on-year growth of 15.7 percent, as per figures from Newzoo. Although India is not yet a leading player in the sector, it appears likely that the country’s widespread embrace of competitive gaming will thrust them to the forefront over the coming years. So, let’s take a look at India’s eSports market and consider what the future may hold.

An Industry on the Rise

In recent years, India’s eSports potential has become increasingly apparent. According to data from Everything Experiential, India’s competitive gaming sector ranked 17th regarding the world’s most lucrative eSports sectors, as of July 2020. Concerning the industry’s on-going rise, it’s a testament to its popularity that it’s forecast to record revenues of approximately $118.8 billion by 2023, as per the above source. Given that India’s current eSports worth is $818 million, this would be an unprecedented rise.

However, such growth isn’t beyond the realms of possibility. PCMag report that the Asia-pacific accounted for 57 percent of eSports enthusiasts in 2019, thus showcasing the region’s admiration for the industry. In many ways, this new-found love of competitive gaming is a microcosm of broader trends within the country. Recently, India has embraced the convenience and portability of mobile gaming, and it is now one of the country’s fastest-growing sectors. By 2022, predictions forecast that India will boast figures of around 370 million mobile gamers.

Aside from the market’s accessibility, title diversity is also a contributing factor behind the progression of smartphone gaming. Along with being able to enjoy popular eSports games, such as Call of Duty: Mobile, local players can also explore flourishing markets, such as the online casino sector. Through platforms like CasinoWings, prospective players can browse the latest promotions at an array of bonus-offering operators. The market is a new phenomenon among Indian players, and that’s been aided by mobile optimization. LeoVegas, for example, cater to consumer preferences by adopting a smartphone-friendly approach to their service.

What Does the Future Hold?

As evident from the above figures, eSports in India looks set to enjoy a fruitful future. The potential of the country’s gaming industry is evident from recent investment totals. As per the Economic Times, the sector has attracted $350 million in funding between 2014 and the first quarter of 2020. Such finances have enabled India to strengthen its gaming infrastructure, thus providing the foundations to ensure long-term success.

Not only that, but the industry has also attracted sponsorship from a host of world-renowned brands, including Acer and Airtel. In June 2020, India’s largest telecommunications service provider teamed up with NODWIN Gaming to further the growth of competitive gaming in India. Regarding what this means for long-term progression, through enticing brands, the industry can continue to invest and attract a broader audience base.

On Course to Achieve Unprecedented Success

Few can argue that India’s eSports market isn’t well placed to dominate the industry over the coming years. With sustained partnerships and sponsorships, the sector can undoubtedly achieve record revenues totals. Furthermore, with player participation on the rise, India’s golden generation of competitors may be right around the corner.