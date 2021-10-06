From year to year, the competitions of Export they are becoming increasingly popular and, from the niche from which they started, they are becoming an increasingly unstoppable phenomenon, certainly exacerbated also by the particular conditions of the 2020-2021 two-year period.

According to Consumer Technology Association, by 2024 we will see the global audience for this type of competitions rise to the huge figure of 519 million: it is estimated that last year the spectators were around 300 million.

The biggest growth will come from the US and European markets, with the US up 129% and countries like France, Germany and the UK up 78%, for a total of 48 ee 32 million respectively.

The spectators are growing but also the practitioners: from 121 million we will pass to 266 million participants, champions or aspirants as they are. These are players who will transcend the concept of “simple fan” by training 84% more than the average player.

Source: Gamesindustry.biz