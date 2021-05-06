Once professional video games were recognized as a sport, it was only a matter of time before someone decided to open an Esports “gym.”

In Japan, on May 19 they will open the first e-sports training center for amateurs and professionals of the sector in the country.

The Esports Gym It will be located in the Akabane neighborhood, north of Tokyo and will have coaches who will help users improve their skills at different levels of play.

Like the classic cybercafé, it will include a comfortable lounge, Gamer headsets, back chairs and super powerful computers that will have some of the most popular titles installed such as Valorant, League of Legends, Identity V, Rainbow Six Siege, and Puyo Puyo Champions.

Those interested can reserve a time slot of three hours in one of the PCs or opt for one monthly membership that allows daily access to gaming machines.

While the price per The coaching of the professionals will be 2,750 yen ($ 25) per hour, while access to the gym has a monthly cost of 5,500 yen ($ 50).

The coaches will not be aspiring players with a few tricks up their sleeve, but rather They will come from Crest Gaming, Glory be esports and Delta, all champion teams in various electronic disciplines.

It will not only offer tactics and combat strategies. There will be a special online course for advanced students who, if they manage to overcome all the challenges, they can become part of Crest Gaming.

The new gyms have all the comforts for electronic athletes.

Esports Gym, which is jointly operated by private transportation company Tokyo Metro and e-sports education company Gecipe, It will have a special space to receive teams that demand a high competitive level.

Tokyo Metro and Gecipe also intend to expand into a chain of gyms and organize tournaments where the different affiliates compete with each other for different prizes.

Asia, power

Japan’s new e-sports gym joins similar facilities that have recently opened in Asia.

In Singapore, the audiovisual and events company NEO.TM opened the first 24-hour coworking space dedicated to esports.

In Singapore, the event and audiovisual company NEO.TM has already launched The Gym and organizes tournaments.

Space The 700-square-meter area, simply called The Gym, includes play areas, live streaming capabilities, and event spaces.

NEO.TM founder Neo Yong Aik told The New Paper last year that “There is little doubt that esports have become mainstream in this part of the world.”

Even within its facilities, on weekends games are already organized between the best exponents of Fortnite.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to launch tournaments for players at a time when tournaments are few and far between,” Yong said.

Within the gym itself, the best players of the season are chosen to participate in local challenges.

“The gym esports team are longtime players, and we believe that gives us the unique perspective to adapt to current trends while being smart enough to take risks to overcome the challenges. limits and be better.

