The world of eSports is destined to conquer the gaming scene within a few years. The acceleration inflicted during the global crisis on the growth trend that began in 2018 has in fact been highly effective in terms of users, media attention, turnover and volume of investments.

The latest news confirms this. Just think of the success recorded by the initiative signed by Leovegas and Atalanta Esports, brands that have decided to involve their community in a new online activity. The theme is that of League of Legends and the goal is to test the skills of online gaming enthusiasts through a contest for all gaming lovers. Behind the fun, however, there is a more unique than rare opportunity: to join the LOL team of the Atalanta team. For those who do not allow it, it is a strategy game, in which the player must defeat the opponent while controlling only one character and not the entire army. The goal is the destruction of the enemy base and it is the same model as other games like Arena of Valor, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Pokemon Unite, Defense of the Ancients 2 and many others

Kick-off for the League of Legends tournament set for April 11th, with the qualifying phase. Everything is divided into 2v2 clashes, with random matches and Winner-Loser Bracket. Then off to the next phase and direct elimination.

Leovegas, also present for years in the online casino sector, is broadening its horizons and focusing on what represents the future of iGaming. League of Legends is the most emblematic case of success of electronic games. The last world championship of this video game took place in 2020 in China and saw something like 3 million and 900 thousand spectators. Numbers slightly down compared to the 2019 Championship, which was held in Europe while the record belongs to Free Fire World Series in 2021, which in Singapore recorded an incredible share of 5 million and 415 thousand spectators.

The numbers of eSports are also on the rise in Italy: Reports state that 1.6 million people between the ages of 14 and 40 follow digital gaming events several times a week, a percentage that is up 15% from last year.

A growth that is destined not to stop. Especially now that it has started.