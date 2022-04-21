Online gambling has diversified in the last couple of years, offering a broader and more appealing selection of games to a wide range of players. One of the biggest trends in online crypto gambling is esports, which provides some of gaming’s most famous titles like CS: GO, League Of Legends, DOTA, and many others.

As the trend increases, so does the number of crypto casinos that adopt the trend. One of the most recent casinos to jump on board with esports gambling is Roobet, crypto’s fastest-growing casino. As the competition picks up within the esports industry, it is expected that more and more sites will join in, with most coming second to the newly launched Roobet sportsbook.

eSports At Crypto Sportsbooks

Crypto casinos are the most recommended form of gambling online, thanks to the added benefits provided by the blockchain system, like increased anonymity, security, and much more.

As the craze for crypto esports gambling increases, so do the number of casinos that offer betting options and well-known gambling platforms jumping on board. A crypto casino that does a phenomenal job at highlighting all those advantages is Roobet. With the new addition of the Bitcoin sportsbook, players can enjoy an even more captivating experience.

The Sports and eSports Gambling Options At Roobet

The Roobet sportsbook follows the theme of the rest of the Roobet experience, delivering entertainment, rewards, and efficiency at every turn. The sportsbook is launched in collaboration with one of the biggest sports betting software providers, Betsy Games.

Still relatively new to the market, Roobet has started with a solid foundation of sports and esports options, with more being added to the mix daily. One of the most active of the betting options is esports, which offers top performers like CS: GO, StarCraft 2, Rocket league, Valorant, and many others.

Besides esports betting options, the Roobet sportsbook offers sports betting options like Football, Basketball, Tennis, VolleyBall, Table Tennis, Ice Hockey, Handball, Baseball, MMA, Boxing, American Football, Snooker, and Cricket.

Casino Games At Roobet

Besides sports betting and esports. Roobet offers more than 2,400+ high-quality crypto gambling titles. The games to play at Roobet include slots, table games, live titles, and house games.

One of the most popular games to play at Roobet is Crash, which offers both high stakes and high rewards. Roobet also offers a well-integrated live casino with events like the RoobetLIVE party, which occurs regularly.

Roobet has thousands of the best slots to play for those who are slightly more traditional gamblers, with everything from Megaways, bonus buys, and video slots. On a bi-weekly basis, Roobetters can enjoy an on-site slot event called king Roo, giving you the chance to pocket a percentage of all slot wagers while you are King!

Get eSports Gambling At Roobet.

An overall advantage of betting on esports at s crypto casino like Roobet is that you enjoy both sides of the gambling spectrum and the highly sought-after Roobet promo codes.