That is the sad reality that this expert in hearthstone. What happens is that he has invested about a million dollars in his group and has recovered less than 10%.

According to Disguised Toast loves the esports scene in League of Legends and that is why he invested in a team. But the money he decided to invest was more than double what he expected and so he ended up overspending.

His accountant was the one who opened his eyes by showing him the accounts and how he has not recovered much of what he invested.

Things are to such a degree that it is even in the red. But this content generator reveals something else.

Source: YouTube.

Jeremy Wang stated that he is not the only one with problems in the esports field. To such an extent that he highlighted that all North American organizations are in a similar situation. That is, bankrupt or close to it.

All of them will say that everything is fine but it is not true and highlighted that there will soon be reports of losses and layoffs. And one of the reasons why this is happening is that the sponsors have lost confidence in the teams.

Disguised Toast says that many companies have invested more money than him but have not recovered their investments in esports.

The problem seems to be limited to the American league of League of Legends. If what Jeremy Wang says is true then information to support it should soon appear.

Fountain: Twitter.

That would put in crisis Lol as an electronic sport in the USA and in a difficult situation for several professional players.

Apart from League of Legends We have more esports information at TierraGamer.

