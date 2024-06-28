Esports are ready to make their entrance on Dazn, the leading platform in live streaming and sports entertainment. Thanks to a strategic agreement with the Esports World Cup Foundation, DAZN will broadcast the EWC World Cup, which will be held on July 3 in Riyadh. This event will be available globally in free mode. The long-term agreement with the Esports World Cup Foundation, the result of the collaboration with the Riyadh Season, positions DAZN as a global broadcaster and strategic partner of the tournament. The aim is to consolidate the tournament as an event of global importance.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Our technology, distribution, production and marketing development make us the ideal partner for a long-term collaboration with the Esports World Cup Foundation. We will work closely with our partner to deliver an innovative event that will excite and engage, creating new levels of interaction for fans and reaching new audiences. The Esports World Cup thus becomes another strategic right in the DAZN portfolio, ready to be broadcast globally and taken to a new level of growth, engaging an increasingly younger and diverse audience.”

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, also commented on the agreement: “We are thrilled to partner with DAZN to develop sports media coverage for the Esports World Cup. As we work to position Esports as a beacon of global culture, Long-term partnerships with leaders like DAZN are essential to drive continued interest and engagement with the fan community. I look forward to the Esports World Cup on DAZN and celebrating the sport’s competitive excellence and culture together. of gaming.”

Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, will become the hub for esports fans, as top-level athletes and teams compete in 22 tournaments with a combined prize pool of over $60 million, the largest in history for such competitions. For eight weeks, the Esports World Cup will host festivals that will include numerous gaming activations, community tournaments, and more.