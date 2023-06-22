Singapore. Although the first Olympic week of esport (electronic sports) is held in Singapore from Thursday to Sunday, there is currently “no conversation about its integration into the Olympic program,” he explained to the afp Vincent Pereira, responsible for these modalities at the IOC.

Integrate virtual sports in the program of the next Olympic Games? “I think we’re not in that place right now, I don’t think,” Vincent Pereira responded during Olympic Esports Week in Singapore.

However, this event is “a first step” to bring the esports community together with sports, he considered, adding that 20,000 tickets had been sold to see the competition in which 131 players from 64 countries will participate.

Officially recognized as a sport in 2017 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), esports will be integrated as an official discipline in the next Asian Games, in a few months in Hangzhou (China).

The IOC is interested in its evolution, after having integrated disciplines such as skateboarding, in Tokyo two years ago, or breakdancing, in Paris-2024.

At Olimpic Esports Week, ten virtual sports, including archery, baseball, chess or taekwondo, will be on the programme, to the detriment of more popular video games such as the first-person shooter ‘Counter-Strike’ or ‘DOTA 2’, a combat game.

“We cannot accept that these games (first-person shooting games or other phenomena such as League of Legends) promote Olympic values,” Pereira estimated, although Fortnite, one of the most popular shooting games in the world, Yes it will be in Singapore.

“Virtual active” sports such as cycling or taekwondo may one day be part of the Olympic programme, he explained.

“We have already spoken with some federations about the possibility of integrating virtual sports into the Olympic program and the next occasion could be Los Angeles-2028, but for now we are studying the possibilities,” he concluded.