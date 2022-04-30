L’Customs agency and monopolies has decided to block all the halls eSports and LAN in Italy later a complaint presented by the owner of the company Led Srl Sergio Milesi, the effect of which is to block and make unmanageable all those premises that fall within the definition of “digital entertainment parks”.

This includes all venues where, upon payment, consoles, PCs and driving simulators can be used for purposes other than the winning of cash prizes. The reason is obvious: these places compete with traditional arcades.

By extension, it will no longer be possible to try out games in advance in national ranks like the Milan Games Weekalthough the payment is only for access to the fair and not for the individual stands, which in fact are free.

The eSports Palace of Bergamo also detailed the immediate effects of this decision in the following Instagram post. You can read the statementat this link.



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Source: Exposed