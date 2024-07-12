The agreement provides for the delivery of 130 mattresses to the club’s training center in exchange for exposure on backdrops, plaques at the training center and social media.

O Bahia Sports Club SAFa Brazilian football club, announced on Thursday (11.Jul.2024) a new agreement with the retail company Gazin. According to the Power Sports MKTGazin will make 130 mattresses available to the Bahia Training Center in exchange for exposure in backdrop (panel with printed logos), signs at the CT and on the club’s social media, in a swap contract similar to the agreement with Corinthians.

The signed contract will last for 1 year and was brokered by the sports marketing agency Fujarra, which has already played this role in other agreements in Brazilian football, as reported in statement official.

In April 2024, Corinthians also reached an agreement with Gazin, similar to the current partnership with Bahia. The agreement provided for the supply of equipment for the club’s training center, including mattresses, in exchange for brand visibility on the front bar of the team’s training shirt, for a period of 1 year.

However, according to information from the Jorge Nicola’s Blogthe 64 mattresses made available arrived at the club’s CT, but remain unused, stored in the gym.

The agreement involved the transfer of a box at the Neo Química Arena and the display of the Gazin brand on items of club visibility, such as the front bar of the training shirt and an advertising board at the training center, in exchange for the mattresses and a saving of R$104,000 for the club.