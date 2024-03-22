The piece highlights sexist attitudes that contribute to fueling the issue and “invites” the world of sport to join the debate

Esporte Clube Bahia started this Friday (22.mar.2024) a campaign against “rape culture” And says “invite the world of football to join this debate”. On a video published on social media, a woman appears lying in a bathtub. She appears to wake up disoriented without knowing where she is. While the narrator reproduces sexist speeches, a man fills the container until he drowns her.

“'Stop the nonsense, a little psycho on the street doesn't kill anyone'. 'If it's not for washing, ironing and cooking, it's no use to me'”says the narrator. “'Boy, the young one, being able to be any age, giving in to me…', 'My wife doesn't get ready to go out alone. Could it be that she really didn’t want to?”to be continued.

“If you think and have sexist attitudes, you feed a culture: rape culture”, says a woman in the advertisement, which ends with the phrase “It’s your fault, not the body.”

Watch:

Esporte Clube Bahia raises its voice against rape culture and invites the world of football to join this debate. It's your fault, not the body.#Women'sMonth #BahiaClubeDoPovo #BBMP 🎥: @PisSantos https://t.co/XuO8RZv7xk pic.twitter.com/AnbN4aq8O4 — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ecbahia) March 22, 2024

SCANDALS IN FOOTBALL

On Thursday (21st March), Former football player Robson de Souza, Robinho, aged 40, was arrested in Santos (SP) by the Federal Police. He was sentenced to 9 years in prison for the crime of rape by the Italian court.

The player Daniel Alves is also serving a sentence for the same crime, who began his career at the same club as the campaign, Bahia. He was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison for the crime of sexual assault against a 23-year-old girl at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona

The athlete missed the deadline to pay €1 million (around R$5.4 million) bail. As you did not deposit the amount within the defined period, will remain detained in Spain (he has Brazilian and Spanish citizenship) until a new date is defined.