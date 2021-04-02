Espoo’s new health director promises to close health center queues for a week – Planned sote reform makes Espoo a crisis, Sanna Svahn says

Espoo: The corona crisis has taught us that digital services can be built quickly. “More like this!” Says Sanna Svahn, Espoo’s new Director of Basic Security.

Medical doctor Sanna Svahn, 45, started as Espoo’s chief security officer in January amid the hottest corona crisis. While the pandemic has confused the world, Svahn is not inflating the problem.

“When a global pandemic is being treated, it takes all the time it takes. It takes an average of two days a week of my working time, ”Svahn commented modestly.

He thanks the people of Espoo for complying well with the restrictions. In Espoo, there have been fewer cases per 100,000 inhabitants than in Helsinki or Vantaa, for example. After the corona, health care does not return to the former old.

“We have managed to manage the crisis well and adjust operations quickly. Setting up a new unit in a public organization usually takes many years, but now it was done in an instant. ”

Svahn sees this as an opportunity to learn something new.

“Digitizing sampling was quite an amazing thing that was done quickly. You book your time online and the test result will be on your mobile phone in a day. No telephone service would have been able to handle this. More like that! ”

Right now, there are tight spots in the management of the crisis and Svahn hopes to focus vaccinations on the most difficult disease areas, such as the metropolitan area.

“After all, even in war, soldiers are not evenly distributed everywhere, but where the worst situation is.”

In Järvenpää born Svahn has lived with his family in Espoo for a couple of decades and feels like he is from Espoo.

“Espoo is a good place for families to live. There is nature and good services here. It is also a short distance to the big church. ”

According to Svahn, Espoo’s social and health services work well.

“Health centers are usually dissatisfied with those who do not use them themselves. Instead, users are most satisfied. ”

In addition to occupational health care, Svahn and his family also use public health care. Svahn’s children do not have private health insurance.

Svahn In the early years of his career, he worked for Medone, a long – time provider of gig doctors, which was later acquired by Attendo. From Attendo, he later became the director of health services in Espoo.

“In the private working already thought it would be interesting to lead to public-sector organizations. I saw the next direction in my career path. ”

In the spirit of the national SOTE reform, Espoo is already implementing the renovation of health centers, where more mental health and substance abuse services, physiotherapy, adult social work and counseling and service guidance for the elderly will be brought to health centers.

“The main goal is to get the customer’s problems tackled right away and not bounce him from door to door. At the same time, care is taken to make the work of professionals in health centers as easy and smooth as possible. ”

That is why common operating models for all health centers are being developed in Espoo. This will also make resources more sufficient.

Otherwise As in Helsinki, for example, there is no intention to concentrate services in a few large SOTE centers in Espoo.

“There is no intention to prune or substantially change the service network. Koronak has also taught that people also want services digitally. If desired, you could handle your affairs with a mobile connection. In the same way, the expertise of different experts can be utilized remotely. ”

Although Espoo residents use health services purchased with their own money the most among Finns, every year about every second Espoo resident uses a municipal health center.

Queuing times for non-urgent care are on average more than three weeks at Espoo health centers, but less than a week at the Matinkylä health station outsourced to Mehiläinen.

“I believe that other stations will achieve this with new ways of doing things.”

A seven-day care guarantee for non-urgent care is feasible, he says. There is no shortage of doctors in Espoo, although some vacancies are unfilled due to space problems.

“The well-being and good working conditions of the entire care team are key in health services. We want to be the best employer in Finland. ”

Under discussion The current Sote reform must not restrain Svahn from getting nervous either, even though the reform has one big problem for Espoo.

“Its funding model makes big cities crises. That needs to change, ”he points out.

According to calculations, Espoo would lose about 17 million euros a year after the transition period. It makes 60 euros per inhabitant. On top of this would come changes in state contributions, which could double the loss by 2030.

Under the reform, Espoo would form one of the ten municipal welfare areas with the municipalities of Western Uusimaa. Cooperation is already being prepared.

“It is worth building this cooperation in any case, whether there was a reform or not.”

Espoo is known for its extensive use of shopping services, and Svahn believes it will be of great benefit to the townspeople. “Individuals are squeezing the public side to make things more efficient.”

The problems of home care for the elderly in Espoo became public a few years ago due to, among other things, the high turnover of nurses. According to Svahn, lessons have been learned from the mistakes, but there is enough to improve.

“Investing in well-being at work can reduce the turnover of carers. If an elderly person is visited many times a day, it is not possible, even on the basis of shifts, for the caregiver to be the same every time. ”

According to Svahn, there is a nursing home for the elderly in Espoo in about a month and there are enough care places in proportion to the need.

The budget for Sote services is growing every year as the population ages, but he does not consider large increases in the level of care for the elderly, for example.

“The carrying capacity of public finances sets its limits.”

Svahn appears to be a determined leader, but he warns of the dangers of overwork.

“It is often said that managers need to be at work 24/7. I think it’s pretty stupid, ”he says.

“I would encourage people to take care of their free time and their own endurance. It is especially important in this time of the Corona. Go out into nature and spend time with loved ones! ”

Svahn says that he enjoys sports in many ways – the latest sport is open-air swimming.