Espooness | “It’s hard to admit good things to Espoo” – This is what a bar tour along the west metro is like

Along the Länsimetro, a world opens up, the details of which are not familiar to many. HS went around the subway station, and asked people one question.

“I am always said that I come from Lahi, but now I come from Kivenlahi.”

Moved from Lahti to Kivenlahti in Espoo Teijo Tapani “Tessu” Harinen sitting in his local cuppa for lunch. At the same time, he follows the battle between England and France in the Women’s World Cup.

The name of the dome is The Other Vesi. The name is inspired by the Nousuvesi bar across the road.

According to Harinen, Se Toinen Vesi is the locals’ living room.

“Yes, this is home for many people. The gang goes to Nousvete later. We will come to this during the day”, says.

“They play at high tide bang bang bang”, sitting next to Harise Jaakko Hämäläinen supplement.

A moment previously HS has traveled by metro to its westernmost point, i.e. Kivenlahti.

The purpose is to bring people to the tables of the neighborhood bars along the Espoo metro to get to know the soulscape of the people of metro Espoo.

One might assume that the best way to get to the bottom of the kingdom of thousands of malls and highways is to ask the locals the following:

How are you?

It is a question that is asked all too rarely. Even in newspaper stories, it is often customary to delve deep into the structures of society and forget the human surface level.

That is, what happens in ordinary everyday life.

Reception It’s happy at the Toiner Vesi bar. Harinen and Hämäläinen are happy to share their news.

Harinen says that he tried to talk to the people in the bar about football. According to his own words, he has good theories about how the games will progress.

According to his own words, Tessu Harinen has won the Finnish football championship in FC Kuusys of Lahti.

In addition to football, the best part of Harise’s summer has been the moments spent with his 6-year-old granddaughter. “Pappa and boy” have visited Korkeasaari and Kauppatori during the summer.

Harinen’s eyes shine when he talks about his grandson.

“We were at Kauppatori and I bought him nuggets and French fries, and I bought muiks for myself. Then he looked and asked, “Daddy, what are those?” Grandson wanted to taste. He ate half of my portion! I then had to eat his French fries and nuggets.”

According to Jaakko Hämäläinen, who spends his days at the Se Toinen Vesi bar, Kivenlahti is Espoo’s tail sweat. “The metro has brought an awful lot of tourists. They come to see the local culture. All kinds of stag parties and groups of retirees have been here, the likes of which have never been seen before,” says Hämäläinen.

Is time to move further, to Soukka.

The first impression of the area is tinged with contrasts: the shiny subway station shines with its newness, even though the building stock of the quiet neighborhood exudes the 1970s.

We head to a bar called Bestis near the Souka metro station.

We enter the doors and then something surprising happens.

“Well, what about you?”

Sitting at the bar counter Arto Pariola greets the reporter and cameraman cheerfully. We explain that we are on a bar tour by the subway and that we are actually supposed to ask him for news. So not exactly the other way around.

“So you are Metu, or brought by the subway!” Pariola exclaims.

In Souka, the new and old buildings merge together.

Pariola speaks beautifully of Souka. According to him, the area is like a small village community. The best thing is that everyone knows each other.

According to Pariola, Bestis is a bar more focused on evening parties. There are a few customers there from the beginning of the afternoon.

It’s clearly easier to have deep conversations during the day, when the music isn’t blaring so loudly and there’s no traffic.

Pariola says that people often talk about life at the bar: topics vary from relationships to work matters. The place is important for Pariola in terms of his own survival.

“Please write in the article that bar workers can also find a discussion club for their own problems here. It’s really important,” says Pariola.

“This bar counter is a damn good place. Whether it’s a good day or a bad day. I come here, have a coffee or a beer, and there are always friends here.”

In addition to day drinks, Bestis also offers numerous other drinks.

The two of you after the bar in Espoo, we have made two observations.

The first is related to the fact that there are not many women in the kapakas at the time of our visits. Day jogging seems to be clearly more popular among men.

Another thought is related to alcohol.

Of course, in many cases the local kappakas are the beating hearts of the sleeping areas. While the trackside neighborhoods consist mostly of gray concrete, the nearby domes can create a certain kind of depth and identity to the areas.

For many, the domes are important meeting places and help to cope. Many friendships and love stories have definitely started from the local kakapas.

On the other hand, alcohol is not really the best help to cope with everyday life.

Every now and then a pint can cheer up a heavy week, but if the habit is repeated too often, the effect is typically drastically opposite.

Round in the next destination, Niittykummu’s only bar, there is no soul of the cross.

Melodic metal music plays on the speakers of the place, and the late guitarist hangs on the wall Alexi Laihon an old guitar.

We are in a dome called Bodom Bar & Sauna, which is also a museum of the band Children of Bodom. As the name suggests, there is also a sauna on the premises.

Bodom Bar & Sauna gapes its emptiness during the day. There are usually more customers in the evenings and on weekends, says Russel Smith, who works at the bar.

Bar worker To Russel Smith sounds really good. He has just started his shift behind the counter.

Smith, who is from Edinburgh, Scotland, arrived in Finland after his former partner. She still stays in Espoo because of her child.

Smith admits that he himself is not a fan of Children of Bodom.

“The other staff members are really big metal fans,” says Smith.

Sometime in the future, Smith would like to possibly open his own bar.

“My style of music could be played there, i.e. soul, funk and hip hop,” Smith laughs.

Only Children of Bodom plays in the Bodom bar.

Russel Smith, a Scot who works behind the counter of Bodom Bar & Sauna, says that he enjoys his everyday life in Finland.

In addition to metal fans, the bar’s clientele includes, among other things, saunas living in the same building and passing cyclists in their Spandex outfits, says Smith.

The place exudes a distinctly different spirit with its special beers on tap compared to the local kuppilas in Kivenlahti and Souka. Those looking for a classic neighborhood coffee shop atmosphere should head elsewhere.

Last our destination is the Olari brewery located near the Otaniemi metro station.

It seems that the more you move to the eastern areas of Espoo, the more special beers are on tap.

Children of Bodom, which played in the background in Niittykummu, has changed to hip hop. Olari brewery’s trendy milieu reminds me of Berlin or Copenhagen.

Friends who spend their days “alone” at the brewery table Jaakko Pilvi and Antti Saikanmäki.

Pilvi is spending the end of his summer vacation and has arrived in Otaniemi by bike.

Pilvi doesn’t want ordinary draft beer in his pint. He plans to continue from Otaniemi to the Helsinki side to Viikki to the Coolhead microbrewery.

“In my opinion, these are the best microbreweries in Finland. Otherwise, you won’t go to bars, except for these breweries’ own taprooms,” he says.

Jaakko Pilvi and Antti Saikanmäki, friends at the Olari brewery in Otaniemi, prefer microbrewery beers. Martin Landén, who is in charge of the brewery’s sales, walks past.

Currently from Helsinki, Pilvi says that he used to live in Vantaa for a long time.

“That’s why it’s hard to give good things to Espoo. But there is a surprisingly strong small-brewery scene in Espoo,” he says.

“Yes. In principle, nothing makes sense in Vantaa now,” Saikanmäki concludes.