Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Espoo | Water damage at the Leppävaara health center, several hundred liters of water spilled: "It was leaking profusely"

July 24, 2024
Espoo | Water damage at the Leppävaara health center, several hundred liters of water spilled: “It was leaking profusely”
The rescue service quickly put a stop to the water damage caused by a broken pipe.

in Espoo A pipe broke in the afternoon at the Leppävaara health center, which will affect the operation of the health center on Wednesday.

“The water was leaking profusely,” says the fire marshal on duty Aija Röynä.

Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service The rescue service was alerted about the situation at around half past three in the afternoon.

Water damage had originated in the social space located on the third floor of the health center. The joint of the pipe in the social space had failed and according to Röynä’s estimate, several hundred liters of water spilled into the premises.

After arriving at the scene, the rescue service was able to quickly close the water main and get the situation under control. At around four o’clock, the rescue service said that they were removing the last of the water from the floors.

