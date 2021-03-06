Espoo | Water can again be used normally in the Perusmäki area of ​​Espoo

HSY urges residents to run water from each tap and water connection for two minutes before first use.

Water can again be used normally in the Perusmäki area of ​​Espoo, Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) says in a press release.

Residents of the area had to boil their drinking water due to a pipe break. HSY gave drinking water soup on Friday after 6 p.m. It affected about 460 households.

HSY said on Saturday night that the water pipes were flushed for safety and the usability of the water was verified by sampling.

HSY asks to check that the water coming from the tap is clear. If the tap water is cloudy or has an abnormal color or odor, the water should be drained until it is clear.

If running for about ten minutes does not improve the water quality, you should contact the service company, the property manager, HSY’s water supply fault report number 09 1561 3000 or the city’s environmental health customer service.

Even if the water is immediately clear, HSY urges residents to run water from each tap and water connection two minutes before first use. This applies, for example, to the water connection of a washing machine, the release states.