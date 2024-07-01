Espoo | Two men in their twenties were found dead in the boat

Espoo|The police do not suspect a crime related to the incident.

Two a young man has been found dead in a boat anchored in Espoo harbor, says the police department of Länsi-Uusimaa.

Police do not suspect foul play in the deaths. The deceased are men in their 20s. They were found inside the boat anchored in Haukilahti harbor on Sunday.

According to the police, the deaths are probably the result of an accident, possibly caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. There is no indication that the incident involved a crime.

The police have carried out a technical investigation on the boat and interviewed friends of the dead men.