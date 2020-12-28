Espoo | Tower houses, hotel and Performance Stage – Observation pictures show how thoroughly the center of Leppävaara is changing

In the next few years, a dozen new tower blocks will be built near the railway station. The decision-makers were allowed to patch up the Architects so that the cozy square of the current parking lot would hatch.

Light rail The construction of the Raide-Joker will revolutionize the look of southern Leppävaara, but an even bigger revolution is expected in the next few years on the north side of the waterfront, opposite the Sello shopping center.

Espoo is planning a large-scale additional construction of approximately 75,000 square meters, the relocation of the Turuntie following the train track at Leppävaara station and a covered station bridge across the track.

Locals have already given the covered station bridge nicknames. Chairman of the Leppävaara Society Arja Salmi calls it the Tube.

“The tube connects Pohjois-Leppävaara directly to the Sello library and the floors of the shopping center. That is a good reform, ”says Salmi.

The planned extension of the Sello shopping center extends over the Leppävaara bus terminal. The new covered station bridge crosses the shoreline.­

Some others are awful by tall new buildings.

“Some residents think the city will finally come. Some residents like this to be awful, ”says Salmi.

There have also been concerns in the Espoo City Planning Board. In June, it took overtime to redesign the plan and refined the Architects to think of the urban space as more comfortable.

Change has taken place. For example, in the first versions of the formula, the new Medic’s Square looked like a turning point for hotel traffic. Now it has got a look thanks to canopies, plantings, and a performance stage. A covered colonnade leads to the station bridge from the square.

The turning point of the planned hotel has been moved a little further away.

The view from Läkkitori towards the waterfront will change considerably as the new tower blocks are completed. A performance stage and a covered passage to the station bridge are planned for the new event square.­

Leppävaara area project manager Mika Rantala is satisfied.

“Although it is annoying as a draftsman that the plan change is returned to the preparation, the nature of the square clearly improved in one more planning round,” says Rantala.

The new Performance Stage operates in two directions: both to the old Läkkitori and to the new Läkkisepänaukio, which will come to the parties at the current parking space. The shop stewards have dreamed of a performance stage and two squares as the centerpiece of major urban events.

From the point of view of the residents’ organization, a significant improvement is already the construction of a Stage with proper electrical connections.

“In the previous renovation of the Medical Market, the Stage was removed. A large part of the budget goes to renting a performance stage that can be assembled and moved from the event organizers, ”says Arja Salmi.

Salmi hopes that in time the new square will also have a place for a big Christmas tree.

From the direction of Ring Road I, the appearance of the Leppävaara station area will change at the stage when the new tower buildings, station bridge and Sello extension are completed.­

Design task It has been exceptionally difficult in Leppävaara, because at the heart of the whole change is the idea of ​​moving Turunti closer to the track. Turuntie is a state road, and negotiations with the Fairway Agency have taken their time.

An additional difficulty in the task is that the soil is made of soft clay. The earthmoving career alone will be a decline of millions of euros.

A big change for the residents is to cut off Lintuvaarantie before Turuntie and turn its traffic to Ratsukatu. The hooking of the bird sanctuaries and the relocation of the Turunts will create a large block in the immediate vicinity of the second busiest railway station in the Helsinki metropolitan area, where ten new apartment buildings have been outlined.

Offices and a hotel and residential buildings on the other side of the block are rising along the Turunts.

Parking spaces will be transferred to the parking facility next to Turuntie.

Radan also happens in the south. The Sello shopping center is planning to expand beyond the existing bus field so that the new sales area will be 10,000 square meters.

An alley called Ratsusola next to the shopping center would be covered and connected to its new station bridge. The managing director of the shopping center Matti Karlsson according to more detailed planning of the extension will begin next year.

Espoo decision makers have been concerned about the cost of the planned changes throughout the lengthy planning process. Director of Urban Planning Torsti Hokkanen acknowledges that the money from the building rights in one large block does not yet cover municipal technical costs.

“This is the start for changes in the whole of northern Leppävaara. The costs of municipal technology can be covered over a long period of time, ”Hokkanen calculates.

Among other things, the Metropolia plot must be planned as new, where the demolition of the polytechnic buildings that have sunk into the clay soil has already begun. A potential development target is also the Galleria shopping center.

A warm waiting room is planned for the station bridge, which would also have services.­

Mika Rantala defines the change in the plan above all as a public transport development project. The extension of the city line from Leppävaara to Kauklahti and the completion of Raide-Joker will emphasize Leppävaara’s position as a public transport hub.

“Now passengers have to stand on the piers in the sleet. After all, the situation in Leppävaara is not what it is starting to be elsewhere, ”says Rantala.

His benchmark is Tikkurila’s Dixi, where passengers can expect a train in a comfortable warm room with services. In Leppävaara, of course, the comfort of the underground walking tunnel has been improved, but the tunnel is not a warm space.

“We try to take care of the urban dynamics of Leppävaara. The optimistic idea is that the Gallery, Cello and Hatsinanpuisto, which rises to the east of Ring Road I, will develop into a functional triangle in the future, with all corners within walking distance, ”says Rantala.

An online meeting will be held for residents on the Leppävaara plan change on 13 January.