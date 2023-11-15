Espoo | There was a fire in a small apartment building, one person was taken to further treatment

The fire was extinguished less than half an hour after the neighbor reported it to the emergency center.

One a person was injured and taken to further treatment in a building fire that broke out in Espoo’s Olari on Wednesday morning, says the on-duty fire chief of the West Uusimaa rescue service Kim Lassila for HS.

The fire department was notified of the building fire shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a neighbor called the emergency number. Half an hour after the announcement, the rescue service announced that the extinguishing had been successful and that the premises were being ventilated.

“When the target apartment was found, the professional rescuers extinguished the fire quickly,” says Lassila.

Lassilan according to the report, the fire broke out in a three-story apartment building, and a lot of smoke was created from the burning of the movables. No other people besides the resident were exposed to smoke or fire.

Lassila does not comment on where the fire could have started, but describes the fire as an ordinary apartment fire. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.