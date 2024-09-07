Saturday, September 7, 2024
Espoo | The thief tried to take fuel from the electric tractor

September 7, 2024
in World Europe
The police are investigating the act under the heading of theft and damage to the environment.

Espoo A theft took place in Alatörma on Friday, as a result of which hydraulic oil had spilled onto the road.

According to the police’s assessment, the thief had intended to steal diesel from the tractor and transfer it to his own vehicle.

The thief apparently did not notice that it was an electric tractor, i.e. a work machine. The liquid that was taken from the machine was not diesel but hydraulic oil.

A criminal report has been registered in the matter under the title theft and damage to the environment, says the police of Länsi-Uusimaa.

