Espoo | The recycling center expands to Isoo Omena: “Previously, our image didn’t fit in shopping centers”

The recycling center will expand to the Isoa Omena shopping center in October.

Recycling center will open a new shop in October in Espoo. The store will be opened in the shopping center Isoo Omena.

“The store will open in October and is about 500 square meters. The store sells small goods, i.e. clothes and other goods, but not furniture”, field manager of the recycling center Jani Åfelt tells.

The recycling center already has, among other things, ka business located in auppakeskus Red. Redi’s store will open in the summer of 2022.

Experiences According to Åfelt, they have been good at Red, and he believes that the number of recycling shops in shopping centers will continue to increase.

“Moving to shopping centers is a rising trend. It is profitable for us, because the shopping centers have large customer flows. People easily pop into the shop, when you often have to go to our larger points separately, for example by car.”

According to Åfelt, second-hand stores were previously not desirable merchants for shopping centers, but now the situation has changed.

“Previously, our image didn’t fit in shopping centers, and we couldn’t get into them. Now the circular economy is on the rise, and we are getting calls asking if we would be there,” says Åfelt.

Recycling popularity has increased in recent years. The Capital Region Recycling Center diverted around 6.5 million items for reuse last year. It distributed almost half of the goods for free in its stores.

According to the company, about 66 million kilograms of solid natural resources were saved in recycling, which is about 30 percent more than the previous year.

85 percent of all goods and materials ended up back in circulation.