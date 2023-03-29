Espoo | The police started a preliminary investigation into the case where the child was left alone in the yard of the kindergarten

According to the police, based on initial information, the child has been left without the supervision of the daycare workers at the end of the day, when the other children have been picked up at home.

Western Uusimaa the police have started a preliminary investigation into the situation where a three-year-old child was left alone in the yard of the Friisilä kindergarten in Espoo on Thursday of last week. The police announced the matter on Wednesday.

HS told about what happened on Tuesday.

The mother interviewed by HS said that she found her child in the yard building sand cakes. There was no one else in the yard.

Investigation Chief Crime Commissioner Tero Tonterin according to the investigation is just beginning. The police had received a criminal report on the matter on Thursday evening.

The case is currently being investigated under the criminal headings of defamation and breach of duty. According to Tonter, at this point it is not yet known who the criminal suspects are.

The police have asked the daycare for an explanation about who has been on duty and whose responsibility it was for the child left in the yard. The report also shows how the daycare management has instructed its employees. Criminal suspicions can also extend to the daycare management, if the instructions are found to be insufficient.

According to Tonter, the police have not yet been able to hear both sides of the case.

Nursery informed the guardians about the incident at the beginning of the week. According to the release, “one child was left outside alone without supervision due to inattention”. The director of early childhood education in Espoo said on Tuesday that the matter will be investigated.

The child’s mother told HS that she had heard from other children’s parents that substitutes had been present when they had picked up their children. However, the daycare was not informed that there was a staff shortage on Thursday, and parents had not been asked to pick up their children earlier than agreed.