Espoo | The police arrested the man suspected of shooting in Haukilahti

Espoo|A man in his 30s was arrested from an apartment building in Kivistö, Vantaa. The person injured in the shooting is still in hospital.

Police has arrested a man who is suspected of the shooting that took place in Espoo’s Haukilahti on Saturday, the Länsi-Uusimaa Police Department says in its press release.

A shooting incident took place in an apartment building in Haukilahti on Saturday around 2 p.m., in which a 30-year-old man was seriously injured.

According to the police, the injured person is still in hospital.

A 30-year-old man is suspected of the crime, who was arrested by the police on the night between Saturday and Sunday from an apartment building in Kivistö, Vantaa.

According to the police, there were several police patrols at the scene and the situation was peaceful.

Western Uusimaa the police are investigating the case as attempted murder. The police point out that the crime may change as the investigation progresses.

The police ask those who know something about the matter or who have made observations in the vicinity of the incident to contact the tip email of Länsi-Uusimaa [email protected]