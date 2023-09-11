Monday, September 11, 2023
Espoo | The moped car flipped onto its roof in Tapiola

September 11, 2023
Espoo | The moped car flipped onto its roof in Tapiola

According to the Helsinki Police Command Center, there were four young people in the car at the time of the accident. None of them were injured in the situation.

A moped kellahti to the roof on Sunday evening on Turveradantie in Espoo’s Tapiola.

According to the command center of the Helsinki Police Department, there were four young people in the car at the time of the accident.

“They had gone into the curve with a bit too much situational speed, and [auto] had ended up on the roof through the side,” the command center said.

No one was injured in the situation. Before 10 p.m., the police had already left the scene to direct traffic.

