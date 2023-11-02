Espoo | The inconsolable situation continues at FC Honga, salaries are still unpaid – this is how the club’s representative commented

FC Honga was supposed to pay salaries on October 31.

Football The salaries of the players of FC Honga, who play in the Veikkausliiga, are still unpaid. They should have arrived in players’ accounts on October 31.

The answer the players want about when salaries will be paid, not the development and communication director of Esport companies Kurt Moller was able to say on Thursday evening. Esport Honka oy, which is responsible for the operation of the league team, belongs to Esport companies.

“We are trying to negotiate with different parties in order to find a solution to this. There is a company,” says Möller.

According to Möller, the goal is not only to collect salary money.

“Here we are looking for a more long-term solution.”

Are we looking for an equally solvent entity as a financier?

“That could be one option.”

Esports Honka oy has critical moments anyway, because the application for next season’s league license must be submitted on November 10.

When applying for a league license, the Veikkausliiga club should not have overdue, clear and undisputed debts on October 31, 2023. These undisputed debts include, among other things, salary debts to employees and debts from related statutory payments or taxes.

FC Honga has one match left in this season. Next Sunday, the team will play the second leg of the final of the Eurofinal tournament against VPS in Vaasa.

The first leg ended in Honga’s 0–1 loss. The winner of the match pair will qualify for the European Conference League qualifiers next season.

Read more: FC Honga players’ salaries are late – “There is no money in the coffers at the moment”

Read more: “Disrespectful and arbitrary” – The unpaid captain criticizes his club exceptionally harshly

Read more: Dark atmosphere in the evening in Tapiola – fans warn about the sad traditions of Espola sports