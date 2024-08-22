Espoo | The headmaster is furious about violent pranks – Yle: Young people were subjected to sex positions

Espoo|The principal of Matinkylä high school says that the high school has communicated in advance to first-year students and their guardians that it is not a good idea to go to Nasujai.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The headmaster of Espoo’s Matinkylä high school condemns the nasue party organized by the students. First graders are humiliated or celebrated at Nasujai, the event has a long tradition. On Friday of last week, the high school students’ party in Matinkylä got out of hand at Klobbeni beach.

“No is not an acceptable activity at any level. I completely condemn that such events are organized”, the principal of Matinkylä high school in Espoo Harri Henttonen says about the Nasujai organized by the students.

In Nasujais, older students, depending on their point of view, humiliate or celebrate high school first-graders. The event has a long tradition.

Yle newsthat Matinkylä’s high school students got out of control on Friday last week at Espoo’s Klobben beach.

Yle says that first-year students were shot with water guns filled with vinegar. Food, such as eggs and buttermilk, had also been thrown on them. In addition, they had to do sex positions with a couple and wade through a children’s wading pool filled with sea water and food. Yle interviewed four first-year high school students.

Henttonen says that when he found out about the nasujai on Monday, he made an announcement in which he urged everyone who knew about it or who had been treated inappropriately to come and talk.

“Very few people have come to talk.”

Henttonen points out that Nasujai is not an event organized by the high school. They are also not organized on the premises of the high school or during the school day. It is difficult for the high school to interfere with them, because then you would have to interfere with the students’ free time.

At the high school, it is also not known who organizes the party. Organization takes place in message groups. He describes the organizers as “faceless and irresponsible”.

“Even if it’s a good idea to organize, the situation can get out of hand on the spot. Some are intoxicated, self-control fails and outsiders arrive who can do anything.”

He says that, according to his information, there were also students from another high school at last week’s nasujai.

He says that the high school has communicated in advance to the first-year students and their guardians that if there are nasu parties, you should not go to them.

In previous years, there has been violence and subjugation at nasujai, says Henttonen.

However, he points out that first-year students may be under peer pressure to go to the event. They may think they will remain outsiders if they do not participate.

Nasujaisien organizing is sometimes justified by the fact that they raise the collective spirit. Henttonen disagrees with this.

“There is nothing good in terms of the collective spirit. On the contrary, they weaken it.”

He says that Matinkylä high school organizes activities that promote getting to know each other and forming groups, such as a group day for first graders. According to him, it is a supervised and safe activity, because it is organized at school and adults are involved.

According to him, there are no power structures between students at the high school.

“It is not a culture that certain rooms or couches are reserved for high school graduates, or that they have advantages in dining. Everyone is treated equally. There are no privileges for any group or group.”

In the future the high school takes a “tight grip” on nasujai, says Henttonen.

“We’re going to talk a lot about not organizing nasujais at all in the future,” he says.

“I appeal at all levels that the tradition ends.”