Espoo | The electricity salesman disconnected the customer’s walking stick, the work shift was interrupted

Shopping center manager Mika Mustasilta confirms what happened to HS.

Helen’s an electricity salesman’s work shift was interrupted on Friday in Espoo shopping center Iso Omena after the employee had behaved inappropriately towards a customer.

The shopping center manager confirms the incident to HS From Mika Mustas.

According to Mustasilla’s understanding, the employee had referred to the walking stick of a customer of a shopping center with reduced mobility in a customer service situation. He describes the employee’s words as gossip, which “wasn’t malicious, but it may have been interpreted as such”.

“Helen’s electricity salesman’s bad situational awareness and bad sense of humor led to the fact that the customer has been seriously upset. For that reason, it has been decided to interrupt his work shift”, says Mustasilta.

Black bridge says that he has been in contact with both the customer and the employee’s supervisor about the case.

Mustasilla has no information on whether the situation led to measures other than suspending the employee’s work shift. He says that the shopping center is committed to the ethical guidelines of the company that owns it, Citycon, which states that the company takes e.g. the promotion of equality and diversity as well as maintenance seriously.

According to Mustailla, what happened will not lead to changes in how the shopping center instructs the companies operating there to operate. According to him, the instructions are regularly reminded.

“The latest instructions were sent this week. It reminded, for example, that you make sure that the salespeople at the promotion point stay within the agreed area and that you don’t shout after the customers.”

Helen’s director responsible for consumer customers Hanna Palenius comment briefly on what happened on Saturday via text message. According to Palenius, what happened is an “unfortunate isolated incident that is not in line with Helen’s values”.

According to Palenius, Helen has started an investigation into what happened, which will be completed at the beginning of the week. According to Palenius, Helen will not comment further on what happened until the report is completed.

The incident was reported earlier MTV News.