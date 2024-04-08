Espoo | The biggest padel center in Finland has to move – the fate of the Kera halls was confirmed

Kera's halls in Espoo have a huge variety of activities, but after more than a year the dismantling of the halls will begin.

Once the situation of the halls in Espoo is still that the halls will be silent in the summer of 2025. Numerous sports and culture operators and other companies in the area thus have a good year to look for new premises. One of those in need of space is Padel House, the largest padel center in Finland.

In just a few years, Kera's halls have become a sports and culture center, the likes of which cannot be found anywhere else. Although about a third of the halls were demolished in 2022, 60,000 square meters remained.

The area is owned by SOK, which had an Inex logistics center there for more than 50 years. Now the area is becoming a residential area, so Kera's halls will be demolished.

Tenants lease agreements valid for an indefinite period have been concluded with, so that they can be terminated with a six-month notice period.

The first termination date may be at the end of 2024, when the operation would end after June 2025.

“Yes, we live by that,” confirms SOK's real estate asset manager Mari Pitkäaho.

“That time in the summer [vuonna 2025] operations will end, and demolition will begin after the holiday season. Dismantling is done from fall to spring.”

Pitkäaho emphasizes that the tenants of Kera's halls have been told all along that they are temporary premises.

The Helsinki Street Workout hall can be found in Kera's halls.

“This is not an economically sustainable equation. Hardly even the city would be able to offer such a volume of premises at that price level.”

According to Pitkäho, about 15–20 percent of the area to be demolished has been sold so far.

“We will bring this to the market in pieces when land becomes available for construction.”

Once in the halls the largest user is Finland's largest padel center Padel House, which has a total of 30 padel courts, two pickleball courts and three outdoor padel courts in two halls.

Operations manager of the Padel House hall Sasu Mellanen says that there are “huge interests” in finding new facilities.

“In 4.5 years, we have grown the business to a comfortable level, so we definitely have an interest in continuing even after June 2025. We have all kinds of plans, but I can't tell you about them yet. We are moving forward very quickly.”

Mellanen breaks up the situation so much that Padel House will probably have to look for two spaces, because finding a space the size of 30 courts is challenging. In addition, Mellanen even needs additional space.

“We have completely booked primetime [varhaiset aamut ja ilta-ajat] and weekends. We need 30 fields. If we get 20, we'll have 10 fields of people left to splash on the beach. If I could get 10 more fields, I would put them in right away, but there is no room.”

Mellanen emphasizes that the talk about the decline in padel's popularity is not true.

“It's a fact that padel shows no sign of fading.”

Mellanen also turn their eyes in the direction of the city of Espoo.

“Yes, the city is also obliged to help us.”

Project designer for the city of Espoo Olivia Koskinen confirms that it is in Espoo's interests to keep Kera's hall companies in Espoo in the future.

“We cooperate with operators and hold discussions about what kind of facilities would need to be found.”

However, finding solutions is not easy.

“There is no similar common place, but everyone has to find a place that corresponds to their own activities.”