Espoo | Police suspect: The same man robbed Alepat in Matinkylä and Niittykummu

The man suspected of the crimes is about 20 years old.

Western Uusimaa the police department is investigating two aggravated robberies in Espoo’s Matinkylä and Niittykummu.

Last Wednesday, Alepa, located on Joosepinkuja in Matinkylä, was robbed at gunpoint. On the night between Friday and Saturday, Alepa located on Jousenpuistonkatu in Niittykummu was robbed in the same way, the police say in their release.

According to the police, both acts took place at night between 1:30 and 2:30.

The police suspect the same man in both robberies. The man is about 20 years old and speaks Finnish, the police say in their release.

The police are asking for observations about the incident or information about the suspect by email to [email protected] or phone number 0295 413 031.