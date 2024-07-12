Friday, July 12, 2024
Espoo | Police: a 13-year-old is suspected of attempted murder – the man was stabbed on a subway platform

July 12, 2024
World Europe
The victim is a 48-year-old man. According to the police, no other people were threatened in the situation.

Thursday The stabbing at the Espoonlahti metro station is being investigated as attempted murder, the police informs.

A 13-year-old boy is suspected of the stabbing. The victim is a 48-year-old man.

The stabbing happened on a subway platform. According to the police, disagreements were behind the situation. According to the police, no other people were threatened in the situation.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the stabbing and was taken to the hospital.

The police arrested the suspect during the same day.

The police ask you to report possible eyewitness observations by email to [email protected] or by phone at 029 541 3031.

