Espoo major accident | An eyewitness tells about the events: The collapse was preceded by a strange sound

When the temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed, a group of eighth graders from a primary school in Helsinki walked on the bridge in Espoo’s Tapiola.

in Tapiola a major accident occurred on Thursday morning, when a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed near the Itätuulenkuja work area.

27 people were injured in the accident, most of them schoolchildren from Kalasatama elementary school. The eighth-grade students were returning from a class trip to the museum in Espoo.

HS interviewed a schoolboy who was involved in the situation, who himself was not injured in the situation.

According to the student, they had been crossing the footbridge when the bridge had started making a strange, rattling noise. Then the bridge had collapsed.

At first it had been quiet for a long time. After that, according to the student, screaming and crying started to be heard.

The student himself had made it to the other side of the bridge. According to him, more than 20 classmates were injured. According to the student, bones were broken by classmates.

About the accident a major alarm was given to Helsinki Hospital. Pupils have been taken to the Children’s Hospital, for example.

Hus has opened an information service for relatives of the injured, from which the relatives can inquire about information about the injured. The numbers are: 09 471 87521, 09 471 87522 and 09 471 87524