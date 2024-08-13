Espoo leadership contest | The silence of the other parties is deafening – Who will challenge the coalition’s power duo in Espoo?

Espoo leadership competition|For the time being, there are no known candidates for mayor from the other major parties of the Espoo City Council. The Greens and Sdp hope for a diverse coverage of applicants.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. So far, only two members of the coalition, Kai Mykkänen and Mervi Katainen, have registered as candidates for the position of mayor of Espoo. At least for the time being, there are no known applicants from the ranks of the Greens and Sdp. Basic Finns do not nominate a candidate, the Rkp has not yet thought about the candidate issue.

Where are the non-party candidates in the Espoo mayor’s race?

The question has arisen when so far only two people have entered the competition, Mervi Katainen and Kai Mykkänenboth from the assembly. Of course, the application period is until August 23.

In itself, however, it is not surprising that the leading candidates are from the coalition that has traditionally controlled city mayor appointments, but openings are expected from the ranks of other parties as well.

HS made a round of calls to Espoo’s largest council groups.

Espoo in the city council’s second largest councilor group, the Greens, they hope to have candidates other than the coalition candidates in the mayoral race.

Vice-chairman of the Green council group Meri Löyttyniemi says that for the time being, however, there are no applicants from the ranks of the Greens, at least not publicly known.

“It is not only a place for the coalition. We hope for good candidates and we will open-mindedly search for the best among the candidates.”

Löyttyniemi hopes that the future mayor will find the ability to reconcile the needs of a growing Espoo with the city’s carbon neutrality and nature goals. Espoo’s goal is to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Also Chairman of the Sdp council group Helena Marttila says that he is not aware of any Democratic candidates for the mayor’s position so far. Chairman of the council Markku Sistonen (sdp) says that it believes that there are no candidates for mayor from the group of the Sdp.

According to Marttila and Sistonen, Sdp waits for information about all applicants before the group takes a position on anyone. Marttila hopes for a diverse range of applicants and a city manager for whom the promotion of health and well-being would be high on the priority list.

“We hope that there will be more than color straight”, Marttila sums up, referring to applicants outside the coalition.

The mayor is elected by the majority of the council. This term, 28 members of the coalition are sitting on the Espoo city council. The Greens have 14 council seats, Sdp 10, Basic Finns eight and Rkp six.

Basic Finns chairman of the council group Hannu Järvinen says that there is no candidate for mayor from the party.

“Now we are choosing a person to lead the city organization. It’s not about the election of the mayor, where the parties nominate their candidates”, Järvinen justifies.

At this stage, Järvinen does not want to take a position on which of the coalition’s possible top candidates, Katai or Mykkä, the party could support as mayor.

“Now there is no reason to get ahead of things. There will be more applications for city manager, there are certainly many qualified applicants,” says Järvinen.

In Järvinen’s opinion, Espoo’s new mayor should be a good trustee.

“The mayor must ensure that the state contributions are fair and at a good level for Espoo. The mayor must also have managerial experience in a large group or public administration.”

RKP chairman of the council group Nina af Hallström says that the party has not yet thought about whether there will be a candidate from within the party.

At this stage, Af Hällström also does not want to take a position on which candidate the party could support if Katainen and Mykkänen were to be elected.

“Applications are still being accepted and there may be other interesting applicants for mayor.”

In Af Hällström’s opinion, the new mayor should be a versatile person with good networks also internationally.

“The mayor should also be multilingual and have a positive attitude towards the Swedish language.”

Politicians in addition, civil service applicants are also expected to participate in the competition.

According to the city of Espoo’s job announcement, the city manager’s areas of responsibility are the management of the Espoo city group and financial management. The person selected for the position ensures that the goals of the Espoo strategy set by the council are achieved.

In addition, the mayor’s job description includes “developing the competitiveness of the metropolitan area by networking with the welfare area, business life, universities, colleges and educational institutions, as well as regional, national and international actors”.

The position also includes group administration tasks.

According to the personnel regulations of the city of Espoo, the council appoints the city manager for a seven-year fixed-term position and decides on extensions of a maximum of four years.