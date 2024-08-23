Espoo leadership contest | The list has been published – These people are running for Espoo’s mayor

Espoo leadership competition|The candidates for the Espoo mayor’s race were published. Before the applicants were publicly announced, the coalition’s Mervi Katainen and Kai Mykkänen had registered for the application.

Espoo 46 applicants applied for the position of mayor. According to the release, only 14 of the applicants meet the eligibility criteria for the position – they are not specified in the listing.

The application ended on August 23, 2024 at 3:45 p.m. The list of applicants will be presented to the city council at Monday’s meeting.

HS publishes the list of applicants:

Aalto Ismo

Aimasmäki Mika

Alholm Markus

Antola Tuula

Björklund Mikko Mårten

Eerola Erkki

Ervola Juha

Eskola Jorma

Hangasjärvi Ida

Hannuksela Tuomas

Hartikainen Jussi Pekka

Hast Samuli

Heinaro Mervi

Honkasalo Mikko Matias

Huhtanen Timo

Issakainen Timo Jalmari

Junttila Joona

Jåfs Markus Juhani

Karelian Tero

Juniper Mervi

Khalid Mohammed Aram

Janne Kolhonen

Kozlova Svetlana

Kunttu Keijo

Kuusisto Tiina

Henry the Cone Face

Laakso Mikael

Lehtinen Leila

Leppänen Anne Maarit

Lundell Kari Pekka

Luomala Mikko Tapani

Lönnqvist Tomas Mikael

Mainland Kalevi

Marekowic Buhir

Dumb Kai

Nosy Arto

Olli Okuloff

Ilkka the stern

Day chest Joonas

Rannasmaa Roope

Saarnio Elja

Sjostrom Kim

Tahvanainen Tapio

Newcomer Teppo

Vilenius Vainö

Ylitalo Anna-Kaisa

The choice the majority of the Espoo city council makes the new mayor. The council is scheduled to make its choice on October 21.

According to the city’s personnel regulations, the council hires the city manager for a seven-year fixed-term position and decides on extensions of a maximum of four years.

Eligibility for the position is a higher university degree and sufficient management experience, as well as Finnish and Swedish language requirements. Familiarity with public administration is also considered an advantage. The first interviews of applicants are planned to start at the beginning of September.

The preparation group, which includes representatives of the presidium of the city government in addition to the office holder preparers, selects the applicants to be invited to interviews.

Espoo’s new mayor will start in February 2025. The current mayor Jukka Mäkelän the official relationship ends when he retires on January 31, 2025.