Friday, August 23, 2024
Espoo leadership contest | The list has been published – These people are running for Espoo's mayor

August 23, 2024
Espoo leadership contest | The list has been published – These people are running for Espoo’s mayor
The candidates for the Espoo mayor’s race were published. Before the applicants were publicly announced, the coalition’s Mervi Katainen and Kai Mykkänen had registered for the application.

Espoo 46 applicants applied for the position of mayor. According to the release, only 14 of the applicants meet the eligibility criteria for the position – they are not specified in the listing.

The application ended on August 23, 2024 at 3:45 p.m. The list of applicants will be presented to the city council at Monday’s meeting.

HS publishes the list of applicants:

  • Aalto Ismo

  • Aimasmäki Mika

  • Alholm Markus

  • Antola Tuula

  • Björklund Mikko Mårten

  • Eerola Erkki

  • Ervola Juha

  • Eskola Jorma

  • Hangasjärvi Ida

  • Hannuksela Tuomas

  • Hartikainen Jussi Pekka

  • Hast Samuli

  • Heinaro Mervi

  • Honkasalo Mikko Matias

  • Huhtanen Timo

  • Issakainen Timo Jalmari

  • Junttila Joona

  • Jåfs Markus Juhani

  • Karelian Tero

  • Juniper Mervi

  • Khalid Mohammed Aram

  • Janne Kolhonen

  • Kozlova Svetlana

  • Kunttu Keijo

  • Kuusisto Tiina

  • Henry the Cone Face

  • Laakso Mikael

  • Lehtinen Leila

  • Leppänen Anne Maarit

  • Lundell Kari Pekka

  • Luomala Mikko Tapani

  • Lönnqvist Tomas Mikael

  • Mainland Kalevi

  • Marekowic Buhir

  • Dumb Kai

  • Nosy Arto

  • Olli Okuloff

  • Ilkka the stern

  • Day chest Joonas

  • Rannasmaa Roope

  • Saarnio Elja

  • Sjostrom Kim

  • Tahvanainen Tapio

  • Newcomer Teppo

  • Vilenius Vainö

  • Ylitalo Anna-Kaisa

The choice the majority of the Espoo city council makes the new mayor. The council is scheduled to make its choice on October 21.

According to the city’s personnel regulations, the council hires the city manager for a seven-year fixed-term position and decides on extensions of a maximum of four years.

Eligibility for the position is a higher university degree and sufficient management experience, as well as Finnish and Swedish language requirements. Familiarity with public administration is also considered an advantage. The first interviews of applicants are planned to start at the beginning of September.

The preparation group, which includes representatives of the presidium of the city government in addition to the office holder preparers, selects the applicants to be invited to interviews.

Espoo’s new mayor will start in February 2025. The current mayor Jukka Mäkelän the official relationship ends when he retires on January 31, 2025.

