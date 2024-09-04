Wednesday, September 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Espoo leadership contest | Among this group is the future mayor of Espoo: HS asked each of them three tough questions

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 4, 2024
in World Europe
0
Espoo leadership contest | Among this group is the future mayor of Espoo: HS asked each of them three tough questions
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

HS asked the Espoo mayor candidates three tough questions.

Espoo there are six top candidates left in the mayor’s race.

However, it can be expected that the group will be reduced soon, as the first round of job interviews has been completed.

Initially, there were 46 applicants for the position of mayor, of which 14 met the eligibility requirements for the position. From this group of 14 applicants, the best six were selected for the interview phase: Tuula Antola, Erkki Eerola, Mervi Heinaro, Mervi Katainen, Leila Lehtinen and Kai Mykkänen.

#Espoo #leadership #contest #Among #group #future #mayor #Espoo #asked #tough #questions

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]