Espoo leadership contest | Among this group is the future mayor of Espoo: HS asked each of them three tough questions

Espoo leadership competition|HS asked the Espoo mayor candidates three tough questions.

Espoo there are six top candidates left in the mayor’s race.

However, it can be expected that the group will be reduced soon, as the first round of job interviews has been completed.

Initially, there were 46 applicants for the position of mayor, of which 14 met the eligibility requirements for the position. From this group of 14 applicants, the best six were selected for the interview phase: Tuula Antola, Erkki Eerola, Mervi Heinaro, Mervi Katainen, Leila Lehtinen and Kai Mykkänen.