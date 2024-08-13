Espoo leadership contest | A twist in the search for the mayor: The sitting minister is applying for the position

Espoo leadership competition|Espoo’s mayor’s race has a new candidate. Minister Kai Mykkänen tells HS that he is applying for a position.

Espoo the mayor’s search suddenly got more electricity when an applicant with a very tough profile signed up for the competition.

Minister of the Environment and Climate of the Government of Finland Kai Mykkänen (cook) tells HS that he is applying for a position. According to Mykkänen, he started considering the matter as soon as the current mayor Jukka Mäkelä unexpectedly announced last spring that he was retiring from the position. Mykkänen’s long deliberation produced a result during the summer.

“The discussion was completed just last week,” says Mykkänen.

Mykkänen says that he would be interested in working “a degree more long-term and a degree more operationally” than what the current ministerial role allows.

“This is a uniquely fascinating opportunity for a barefoot Espoo resident to build his hometown.”

The search for Espoo’s new mayor started on June 18 and will end on August 23.

Jukka Mäkelä is retiring from the position of Espoo’s mayor.

Guesses About Espoo’s new mayor have been hot lately. The most potential names revolve around the coalition, because it is Espoo’s ruling party and the majority of the council makes the choice.

HS is earlier speculated In addition to Mykkänen, Mäkelä’s possible successors include the chairman of the Espoo city council Mervi from Kata (kok) and the young promise of the coalition From Henrik Vuorno. In addition, for example Trade magazine has brought up Mykkänen and the Minister of Labor as a surprise name Arto Satonen (kok) State Secretary Mika Nykänenwho was previously CEO of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL).

There is no recent information on how Mykkänen’s desire to apply for the position affects other members of the coalition. Mykkänen told his colleagues about his application intentions on Monday evening.

Mykkäs can be considered quite a viable candidate for the position, as he is a respected figure in his party, which is evidenced by, among other things, his repeated choices as a minister. In addition, he has worked long-term for years in places of power in Espoo, currently also as a city councilor.

Kai Mykkänen, it is less common to try to get rid of the minister’s position. For example, does the atmosphere in the government, where the coalition and the Basic Finns have had to deviate from many fundamental values, affect your decision?

“It doesn’t affect, and actually quite the opposite. I am in the government precisely because I get to negotiate on the diverse needs of Finns.”

“The city that I am applying to lead now corresponds to the central objects of my passion perhaps even more strongly than the city that Espoo was five years ago. The city is no longer responsible for social security services, but focuses more and more on learning, living environment and vitality.”

Have you already told Prime Minister Petteri Orpo about your decision?

“I informed the Prime Minister on Sunday evening. I couldn’t imagine a better boss and friend than Petter, and he has always shown confidence that I would continue as a minister.”

“However, we have known each other for twenty years, so maybe he already had an idea that Espoo is one of the most central of my loves, and maybe that’s why my choice wasn’t a complete surprise to him.”

Mention one thing in particular that motivates you in the role of mayor of Espoo.

“If I could mention only one of the many important ones, I would say Espoo’s schools. That is, how do we keep Espoo’s schools the best in the world and support young people’s life management, when Espoo is growing and internationalizing at a rapid pace.”

Espoo the new mayor will start his duties in February 2025. The current mayor Jukka Mäkelän’s employment will end when he retires on January 31, 2025.

The council elects a new mayor for a seven-year term and decides on extensions of up to four years.

The next municipal elections will be held on Sunday, April 13, 2025, so the new mayor would be able to get up to speed with the new council.

Mykkänen tells HS that if he were not elected to the position, he would continue in his current position as a minister just as motivated. No other candidates for mayor have yet publicly registered for the competition.