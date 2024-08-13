Espoo leadership contest | A surprising twist in the search for the mayor: Kai Mykkänen has a tough challenger

Espoo leadership competition|The race for Espoo’s mayor seems to be a tough coalition battle. Mervi Katainen tells HS that she will challenge Mykkänen in the selection process.

Espoo the mayor’s race will get another tough coalition candidate, when on Tuesday he signed up for the race Mervi Katainen. Katainen, who is currently the chairman of Espoo’s city council, tells HS about it.

HS reported on Mondaythat also the Minister of Environment and Climate and Member of Parliament Kai Mykkänen (kok) is in the competition.

In some background discussions, it was first speculated that other coalition candidates might make room for Mykkänen in the race. However, Katainen sets out to challenge Mykkä, and he has been interested in Pesti since the beginning. During the process, he has also recused himself from all decisions related to the application process.

“I’m going to apply for the position, and it won’t be affected by Kai’s announcement or anyone else’s announcements. It has been clear from the beginning that there will be other tough applicants. That is Espoo’s advantage,” Katainen tells HS.

I’m cutting the candidacy brings more electricity to the race, because he, like Mykkänen, is a long-term power figure in the Espoo coalition. The mayor is chosen by the majority of the Espoo city council.

Katainen says that he and Mykkänen have been friends for a long time and that his registration for the race did not come as a surprise to Katainen.

Katainen says that his decision to apply became even stronger during the summer. Mykkänen said the same to HS earlier.

Mute on the other hand, the young promise of the Espoo coalition, the prime minister, will not get a competitor in the mayor’s race Petteri Orpon (kok) political special assistant and member of Espoo city council From Henrik Vuornos. During the spring and summer, Vuorno has been hinted at as a possible candidate.

Vuornos told HS on Tuesday that he is not going to apply for the position of mayor.

“I currently have an interesting job. Maybe sometime in the future I might apply for the position of mayor”, says Vuornos.

Vuornos was previously the chairman of Espoo’s city council, but Mervi Katainen took over Vuornos’ place last fall, when Vuornos started as Orpo’s special assistant.

Vuornos says that he hopes that the election of the mayor will be a tough one.

“I hope for a large and high-quality group of applicants for the position of mayor.”

Vuorno’s In the case of the case, the arrangement is also tickling in the way that if Kai Mykkänen is elected mayor and he gives up his seat in the parliament, Vuornos will rise to the parliament himself from the place of a deputy member of parliament.

At this point, he does not want to speculate on future developments.

“Let’s look at the parliamentary representation, if the election of the mayor is aimed at Mykkäen.”

The application for the position of Espoo city manager ends on August 23. Now two candidates have publicly registered for the competition: Katainen and Mykkänen.