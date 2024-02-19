Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Espoo | HSY: water cut over, drinking water can be boiled in Itä-Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa Linnaiin

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tap water must be boiled for at least five minutes. The invitation is valid until further notice.

in Espoo The water main leak in Mäkkylä has been isolated and the pressure in the network is recovering, informs the Helsinki region's environmental services (HSY).

Due to a malfunction, a brown iron-rich substance can be released from the network. There can also be air in the net, which can be seen in the water as bubbles or as a gray color. HSY advises to run the water until it is clear. As a precaution, drinking water and water used for cooking must be boiled. The water must be boiled for at least five minutes. Water used in coffee and kettles must also be boiled first.

The cooking warning is valid until further notice and will be canceled by the health protection authority. If you have already had time to drink water, however, according to HSY, the health risk is very unlikely.

Leakage was originally stated on Monday afternoon. The waters were broken in the Lintuvaara and Leppävaara area. The outage also affected nearby areas, such as Laaksolahti.

The rescue service had also received information about the leak in the water supply network. At 15:07, the West Uusimaa rescue service has been tasked with damage prevention on Turuntie.

The video shot by a HS reader shows how water flooded from a broken pipe on Monday in Espoo between Mäkkylä and Leppävaara.

HSY says that it will inform about the matter next time on its website on Tuesday morning.

Kettle prompt according to HSY, applies to the following areas:

Vantaa, Linnainen only: 01640

Espoo: 02970, 02610, 02620, 02630, 02650, 02660, 02710, 02720, 02730, 02740, 02750 (excluding Kuurinnity), 02920, 02940

Beautiful: 02700

