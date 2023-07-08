Saturday, July 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Espoo | Half of the semi-detached house was destroyed in a fire in Nöykkiö

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Espoo | Half of the semi-detached house was destroyed in a fire in Nöykkiö

A fire broke out in the sauna section of a semi-detached house in Espoo the night before Saturday.

Semi-detached house the other side was destroyed to the point of being uninhabitable in a fire in Espoo’s Nöykkiö the night before Saturday, says the on-duty fire chief of the Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service Toni Teperi.

The other half of the semi-detached house also suffered smoke and water damage in the fire.

The fire started in the sauna section of a semi-detached house in Korpimaa, but according to Teper, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

There were no injuries in the fire.

“The residents of the other half were traveling and there was only one person where the actual fire happened and he had gotten out on his own,” says Teperi.

Fire it was extinguished in the early morning, but in the morning it started spewing smoke again. The rescue service went to clear the fire site again, but after nine in the morning the rescue service had managed to leave the scene.

See also  Britain Coronavirus infection with Queen Elizabeth

#Espoo #semidetached #house #destroyed #fire #Nöykkiö

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Carrera Cup Italy | Mugello, this time Quaresmini chases: “But I’m calm”

Carrera Cup Italy | Mugello, this time Quaresmini chases: "But I'm calm"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result