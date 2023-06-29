Espoo | Fire in the abandoned industrial area of ​​Aga – People living in the vicinity are advised to close windows and ventilation

The rescue service’s situation center says that the wind is blowing very weakly from the north, and the calls have been directed to the areas of Lansa, Nuijala and Nihtisilla.

in Espoo In the old industrial area of ​​Aga, the roof of an abandoned industrial property has caught fire, the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa tells STT.

The rescue service asks people to avoid moving in the smoky area. People living in the surrounding area are asked to close windows and ventilation due to smoke formation.

The rescue service’s situation center says that the wind is blowing very weakly from the north, and the calls have been directed to the areas of Lansa, Nuijala and Nihtisilla.

The situation center estimated at two o’clock in the morning that the extinguishing work would take about an hour, but the rescue service could not give an exact estimate.

At the scene of the fire firefighting has five rescue units and support units. The announcement of a large building fire in Espoo’s Kera came early Thursday night a little before one o’clock.

According to the rescue service, the fire has not caused any injuries.