Thursday, June 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Espoo | Fire in the abandoned industrial area of ​​Aga – People living in the vicinity are advised to close windows and ventilation

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Espoo | Fire in the abandoned industrial area of ​​Aga – People living in the vicinity are advised to close windows and ventilation

The rescue service’s situation center says that the wind is blowing very weakly from the north, and the calls have been directed to the areas of Lansa, Nuijala and Nihtisilla.

in Espoo In the old industrial area of ​​Aga, the roof of an abandoned industrial property has caught fire, the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa tells STT.

The rescue service asks people to avoid moving in the smoky area. People living in the surrounding area are asked to close windows and ventilation due to smoke formation.

The rescue service’s situation center says that the wind is blowing very weakly from the north, and the calls have been directed to the areas of Lansa, Nuijala and Nihtisilla.

The situation center estimated at two o’clock in the morning that the extinguishing work would take about an hour, but the rescue service could not give an exact estimate.

At the scene of the fire firefighting has five rescue units and support units. The announcement of a large building fire in Espoo’s Kera came early Thursday night a little before one o’clock.

See also  In Italy, young woman undergoes surgery to remove 70-kilogram tumor

According to the rescue service, the fire has not caused any injuries.

#Espoo #Fire #abandoned #industrial #area #Aga #People #living #vicinity #advised #close #windows #ventilation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Murcian households are the ones that spend the most on furniture and third parties on culture and leisure

Murcian households are the ones that spend the most on furniture and third parties on culture and leisure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result