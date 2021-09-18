Espoo | Espoo plans to close Souka and Pikkulaiva libraries – Flagship will have an extensive regional library

There are currently four large regional libraries in Espoo.

Espoo plans to close the Souka and Pikkulaiva libraries. The reason is that the intention is to concentrate resources on the new regional library in the Lippulaiva shopping center in Espoonlahti.

The plan is reflected in Espoo’s budget proposal and financial plan for 2022–2024, according to which “Lippulaiva Library will make diverse library services in accordance with the Library Act available to the residents of Espoonlahti as well”.

A final decision has not yet been taken.

The flagship is a shopping center to be completed in Espoonlahti next year. In addition to the new library and other public services, there will be a hundred or so shops, cafes and restaurants.

Calculations According to the company, the closure of the Souka and Pikkulaiva libraries will, in a way, free up a total of seven person-years for the use of the Lippulaiva library.

There are four large regional libraries in Espoo, and five after the completion of the regional library to be placed on the Espoonlahti Flagship. According to the City of Espoo’s policy, it would not be necessary to have a nearby library within a 2.5 km radius of a large regional library.

