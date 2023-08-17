Thursday, August 17, 2023
Espoo | Driving out of a car in Frisia, the driver is suspected of a crime

August 17, 2023
First aid took the people in the car to the hospital. The driver of the car is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety, the police say.

Espoo A passenger car was driven out of Friisila on Thursday after four in the afternoon.

First aid took the people in the car to the hospital.

The driver of the car is suspected of, among other things, grossly endangering traffic safety, the West Uusimaa police said on message service X, or the former Twitter, after seven in the evening.

The incident caused traffic problems, but now traffic is moving normally, the police announced in the same X-message.

