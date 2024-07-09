Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Espoo | Do you recognize this man? The police need information about the Aleppo robber

July 9, 2024
The police are looking for information about the man who robbed Alepa from Espoo on Tuesday morning.

Man robbed the Alepa store in Espoo’s Viherlaakso the night before Tuesday, the Länsi-Uusimaa police department informs. The robber took cash from the register.

The robbery happened at half past five.

The police suspect the robbery of a man who has been captured on a surveillance camera. The suspect is about 180 centimeters tall and has a slim build. The police estimated the man to be around 20-25 years old. He was wearing a black shirt with a picture of the Mona Lisa painting on the back.

The police are asking for information and observations about the suspect by e-mail to [email protected] or to the tip phone 029 541 3031.

The man suspected of the robbery was caught on surveillance camera footage. The police are asking for observations about what happened. Picture: West Uusimaa Police Department

