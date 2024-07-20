Espoo | Disturbances in metro traffic, the metro does not stop at Matinkylä station

Espoo|In the telepremises of the Matinkylä metro station, the device ran. The rescue service is there to ventilate the premises.

In metro traffic there are disruptions due to a technical fault at Matinkylä station. The metro does not stop temporarily at Matinkylä station. HSL estimates that the disruption will last until half past eleven.

The disturbance is caused by an accident in the station’s telecommunication facilities, says the West Uusimaa rescue service. There was a device in the premises, which emitted smoke into the corridor. The rescue service is there to ventilate the premises.

The fire marshal on duty hopes that the situation can be rectified before half past eleven. The reason for the device crashing is not clear.