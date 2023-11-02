Espoo | “Disrespectful and arbitrary” – The unpaid captain criticizes his club exceptionally harshly

From Espoo FC Honga captain Henri Aalto, 34, played the last match of his career at the Tapiola sports park on Wednesday. He matured the decision to quit for a long time, and now is the time.

Aalto withdraws from the fields, when Honga is again having a very difficult time financially. He has seen the same thing before.

“Yesterday, this information came as a complete surprise to me, as it did to everyone else,” Aalto said about the club’s major salary payment problems.

The players were left without what they were entitled to.

“I haven’t received my salary, unless I have come during the game.”

Aalto is very upset about the situation and especially about how the club handled the matter from the outside.

“I have given feedback on this to the club’s management. This is not the first time things have happened and they are reported late. The salaries haven’t come and then we start asking what has happened, where are the salaries.”

Aalto says that he is tired of sharing vague information, which, on top of that, comes in bits and pieces.

“That annoys me more than whether we have money or not.”

Aalto said that he does not know exactly what the financial situation is or what will happen next.

“ “We are much less transparent than I know many organizations are.”

Draft faced VPS in the first final of the Eurolopp tournament at the Tapiola sports park.

The box office revenue of the match will be so small that you may not even be able to pay for the trip to Vaasa on Sunday.

“If things could have been communicated a little earlier, more openly and clearly. This is a disrespectful and arbitrary action. It’s about people’s livelihood. And when this is not the first time, and this has been said [johdolle] also as a group.”

Henri Aalto, who is ending his career, has a tough job with his club management.

Aalto emphasized that football is a difficult industry. He also understands the difficulties and inconveniences brought by the corona years. However, as a future information professional, he does not understand vagueness or secrecy.

“We should do more together and openly. We are a relatively small club.”

Wave you can see that football is guilty of arbitrary hunching and cabinet decisions anyway.

In his long career, Aalto played twice in Honga. In total, he represented the club for more than ten years and in more than 200 Veikkausliiga matches.

“ “Even though we didn’t win this game, we grew more together today than at any other time this season.”

Now it was time to say goodbye to the home crowd in the heat of November. One more match awaits in Vaasa, but the games in Tapiola were here.

“It was an intense struggle,” Aalto said about the match against VPS.

“Football is at its best when it takes you along. I believe that with the delay there will be certain wistfulness, longing, emotional reactions.”

“I made the decision to quit a long time ago. I’m really into you with that. It’s a very neutral feeling for this moment and I’ve been able to prepare for it.”

Aalto sees his future outside of football. He has studied communication at the University of Helsinki during his playing career. He has already worked in the field while playing.

“Communications and consulting jobs, where you can use written and oral output.”

Investigative journalism could also be one of the fields that would fascinate Aalto.

“I am very proud of that, and therefore confident heading into Sunday.”

VPS and Honka meet in Vaasa on Sunday in the second match of the two-part final at 16:00. VPS leads the match series 1-0.