Espoo day | The male choir flexibly changed its stage from the beach to the shopping center – HS gathered five turps for Saturday’s Espoo day

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Esmila’s Espoo Day concert will be moved from Haukilahti beach to shopping center Lippulaiva due to rain. Esmila’s 45-year history includes many traditions, such as the singing lettutests at Heikintori. Members of the choir, such as Arto Salminen and Eero Utunen, have joined in different ways. Esmila often performs abroad, especially with Baltic friendship choirs. The Espoo Day concert starts on Saturday, August 31 at 1:30 pm in the Flagship.

The Espoo Day concert on Saturday will not be sung on the beach of Haukilahti, but in the interior of the shopping center Lippulaiva. The last years’ tradition of a beach concert with Espoo Laulu is interrupted by the rain forecast.

In the ranks of the Espoo Male Singers (Esmila), the last-minute change does not exactly cause a reaction. In Esmila’s 45-year history, there have been many ways to celebrate the hometown cakes.

For many years, Esmila organized singing lettu tests at Heikintori in Tapiola, but this tradition was interrupted during the corona years.

Stories how each one ended up in the choir varies greatly. Arto Salminen got a wake-up call at the Ostrobothnian opera evening, because he got to the choir president’s table as an audience representative.

“It was the chorus of the Hebrew slaves in Verdi’s Nabucco,” he explains.

The choir trouper Eero Utunen joined in 1979 when he switched from another choir to Esmila.

Chairman Turkka was persuaded by a neighbor for years. Turkka has not regretted his decision, as he has been able to perform great music around the world with the choir.

New choir members could be attracted by the extensive performance opportunities. The ranks of the choir have started to thin out, and new singers would be needed to complete the ranks of the 30-strong Esmila.

Eero Utunen, Arto Salminen and Tero Turkka prepared for the Espoo Day concert in Souka’s chapel on Friday. The choir always accepts new singers during rehearsals.

Esmila has toured all over Europe and the far east. The choir members fondly remember Japan, Singapore and Australia, but Esmila has a very special relationship with the Baltics. There are friendship choirs in Estonia and Latvia, with which we perform together.

In Espoo, in addition to the Independence Day and Christmas concerts, the annual cycle also includes a concert around Women’s Day at the beginning of March.

And what might be the all-time hit of the repertoire and the best thing to sing?

The trio has a very unified vision of Finlandia’s greatness. It goes above and beyond all other fine male choral music.

Espoo day this time the program is a mix of serenades and drinking songs. Artistic director of the choir Helge Kõrvits combines evergreen and traditional male choir music in the program.

In the last rehearsals before the performance, the breathing positions and the entry of different sound areas are honed.

It is reasonable to assume that the choir partner of Saturday’s concert, the mixed choir Espoo Laulu, will do the same grinding on their part.

On Saturday, culture and exercise spread everywhere from Espoo to Nuuksio to Tapiola and from Kauklahti to Leppävaara. In accordance with the traditions of Espoo Day, the events are free of charge, and many places have free entry.

The Espoo Men’s Singers and Espoo Laulu concert in the shopping center Lippulaiva on Saturday, August 31, starts at 1:30 p.m.