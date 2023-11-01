FC Honga’s coffers are empty and the club is in payment difficulties. The fans of the Veikkausliiga club are worried.

From Espoo Honka faced VPS in the finals of the football Euro final tournament amid gloomy financial news.

The first part of the final ended with a 1–0 victory for VPS, but Honga’s biggest worries are the club’s future.

Honga’s financial woes were a sensitive topic at the Tapiola sports park. Some of the viewers knew very well about the patterns, some hadn’t even heard of them, but many fans, despite their strong opinions, didn’t want their names to be revealed.

Self-confessed supporter Ted Friberg said he was worried. He paid the 15 euro entrance ticket “as a small gesture to the club”.

“Makes you think and sad. Here we are again,” Friberg said in a chilly evening.

To the official by the payment date, the wages were not acknowledged at Honga. The cash register is empty and the club is in payment difficulties.

“In a way, it’s a fact that everything depends on the economy. I wish there was a proper stadium here, and you wouldn’t have to come and sit on the scaffolding,” said Friberg.

“The place is most excellent next to the metro station.”

Miikka, who is one of the fans, said that Espoo clubs have a tradition of going bankrupt.

“Now let’s look at Tapiola’s Honka, Blues and this Honka earlier,” says Miikka. He doesn’t want his last name public.

Micah a friend said that the problem with Espoo sports is that people are not Espoo enough.

“There are, for example, HIFK supporters and others here,” said a fan wearing Honga’s scarf. He doesn’t want his name published either.

A self-proclaimed supporter of VPS Jani Askola said it’s a shame that Honka is struggling financially. Right after, Askola added that the reason is their own.

“Why buy players in the summer when the coffers are empty”, Askola asked and in a way answered his question.

For Honga, the trip to Kazakhstan for the European games became difficult, and it is precisely those same Euro matches that the club is aiming for now against the Vaasa Ball Club.

The conference league can bring in up to 150,000 euros in income, but the expenses are also high.

“Let them comment on whose responsibility these are. There have been more difficult times”, Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasara said.

He is in his seventh year as Honga’s head coach, but spent the first period at the club from 2005 to 2013, covering many different eras.

Europeans will bring credibility to the club, but before that Honga would have to get a place there and get his finances in order. The latter of these is at least not easy.

Peter Michael scored VPS’s first and only goal. Honga’s defender slipped in the 85th minute and Michael got through. Accurate positioning decided the match.