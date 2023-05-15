Espoo bridge accident | Tapiola’s temporary bridges remain closed, inspections continue

An external operator also inspects the bridges.

Espoo Tapiola’s temporary bridges remain closed due to the bridge accident that happened last Thursday. Inspections of bridge structures continue.

The city of Espoo also orders an inspection from an external operator. Previously, the city and the company that supplied the racks have done their own inspections.

24 people were hospitalized when a temporary bridge collapsed due to a construction site, and those on the bridge fell 4.5 meters to the ground.

An accident after, new temporary traffic arrangements have been made at the site. The city says in a press release that access to the street level of Helmakuja was directed via the stairs next to the entrance to the Tuulimäki sports facilities.

A crosswalk crosses Itätuulenkuja, and from street level you can take the elevator to the bus stop, metro station and shopping center Ainoa. The route is not barrier-free.

Barrier-free access runs through the Leimuniity or Tykkitie underpass. There are temporary signs in the area.

Safety therefore, construction sites in the area must be taken into account when planning detours.

The city decided to close and inspect all temporary bridges in the area after the accident. The injured are not life-threatening.

The design and implementation of the bridge has been ordered from a scaffolding supplier, but the temporary bridges are the responsibility of the city. The collapsed bridge had been inspected weekly, most recently on April 5.

The accident investigation center is investigating the cause of the collapse.