Thursday, May 25, 2023
Espoo | An electric pole that fell on the road caused a traffic jam on Finnoontie

May 25, 2023
Traffic was diverted past the event site alternately between Hörsmärintie and Nöykkiönkatu.

Transport was congested between Hörsmärintie and Nöykkiönkatu on Finnoontie in Espoo in both directions earlier on Wednesday.

According to the situation center of the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa, the truck hit the cable of the electricity pole and pulled the pole onto the road.

The traffic control company Fintraffic’s road traffic center announced at 7:21 p.m. that traffic will be diverted alternately past the scene. After nine thirty, the traffic center announced that the situation was over.

