Espoo | An attempt was made to attack the family’s home with a bottle bomb – five young people as suspects

Espoo|The youth crime investigation team of the Western Uusimaa Police Department is investigating a crime in which repeated disturbances have been targeted at a family’s home in the Olari area of ​​Espoo.

Police has arrested five young people under the age of 18 in Espoo on suspicion of long-standing harassment. The house of a family from Espoo has been thrown with objects, messed up and broken into.

The house is located in the Olari area.

The residents have said that their night’s peace has been disturbed for several months, and they have had to call the emergency center several times. Several young people have been seen near the apartment during the events.

Western Uusimaa the police informed about it on Monday.

In advance the preventive action team (EET) carried out surveillance in the area based on the report. During the surveillance, the young people suspected of the acts appeared on the scene.

They are suspected of trying to throw a bottle bomb in the yard of a residential building. In a joint operation between the alarm system and the EET group, the police arrested three suspects under the age of 18 at the scene and in the vicinity.

Since then, the young people have been released and some of them have been banned from traveling. There are currently five suspects, all of whom are under 18 and two under 15.

In the preliminary investigation the crime titles are aggravated breach of domestic peace, causing damage, possession of a dangerous object, alcohol violation and stalking.

The criminal titles may change during the preliminary investigation. The police will find out if the acts were committed by other than the young people who are now being pursued by the police.